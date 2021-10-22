Don’t Expect Plenty Of Goals In Camp Nou -Ancelotti Speaks Ahead Barca Vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has warned fans not to expect plenty of goals ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The Catalans have had a disastrous few months, with Lionel Messi’s exit being just the tip of the iceberg.

However, the Italian knows what it takes to beat Barcelona, and he’s planning for a tight game in Catalonia where defence will be key.

“The most important thing for us is to always defend well with a low, medium, or high block,” Ancelotti said. “It’s easier for us to defend with a low block because it’s more dangerous for us to counterattack into the space we have with the players we have in attack.

“Defending well is key to everything. We’ve won every game we’ve kept a clean sheet in. Our problem isn’t not scoring, it’s not conceding. This is why I’m trying to focus on defence.”

