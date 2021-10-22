‘FIFA Ranking Not Important To Me’ – Ex-Eagles Star Okpara 

Former Nigeria international Godwin Okpara has played down the latest FIFA ranking which saw the Super Eagles drop two places from 34th to 36th.

Speaking on Brila FM, the France 1998 World Cup and AFCON 2000 star said to him the rankings does not count.

He stated that what is important to him is how the Eagles qualify and do well at major tournaments.

“I don’t pay attention on the ranking, what I pay attention on is how we qualify and win whatever tournament we are playing.

“If we are playing Nations Cup how are we going to win it? playing qualifiers how are we going to qualify? I’m not even looking at our FIFA ranking for me it is not important or is there any prize for it?

“What I’m focus on is how we are going to qualify for Nations Cup and World Cup.”

