Iheanacho Is A Big Threat, Frank Confesses Ahead Brentford Vs Leicester City

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho will be a threat to his team in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Iheanacho provided two assists as the Foxes beat Russian club Spartak Moscow 4-3 in a Europa League clash on Wednesday.

It is expected that Jaime Vardy and Iheanacho will continue their partnership on Sunday afternoon, but Frank is having to prepare for any and all scenarios.

“Of course, we have followed Daka,” he said.

“Especially leading into this game, we know he is a player we need to be very aware of.

“But let’s see what Brendan is doing for the game on Sunday and whether it will be Vardy and Iheanacho or Daka.

“We don’t know. But we will be prepared for all three of them. They have so much quality and threat going forward that we need to be aware of.”

