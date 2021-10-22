I’m Hungry To Score More Goals, Win Trophies -Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has expressed his desire to win more laurels and score goals for the team.

He made this known in an interview with Daily Mail, where he said he will be ready to shoulder the goal scoring responsibility in the absence of injured Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

“We’re a club which wants to win silverware.We want to win the Champions League, we achieved that last season and now we want to be champions of the world, to go with the Super Cup.

“We’re ready for that, we’re raring to go. When you get a taste of winning you want to win more.”

“Getting goals from all areas is a big thing for us, a big positive. We can be dangerous from different parts of the team. We can be dangerous from set pieces and the way we play we get people in the box and create chances. It’s about time I got on the score sheet. I’m getting in the right areas but it’s just not falling for me. Hopefully…