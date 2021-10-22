New-Age Betting vs Old-Age Laws

In the middle of the 20th century, sports betting began to rapidly gain popularity. The emergence of online bookmakers and a multitude of land-based establishments has led to the 21st century becoming a new era where people can enjoy a new kind of entertainment.

However, not all countries approve of this prospect. Even though sports betting has become a normal and common thing, there are places where criminal liability is imposed for this kind of activity. And India is such an example.

In our article, you will learn more about how sports betting could change India and how old laws are affecting the development of this industry in the country.

What is the place of betting in the world?

At the moment, sports betting is the main form of entertainment for residents of many countries. Bookmakers are legalized in almost all the most developed countries of the world, including the European Union, many US states, and others. For this reason, a huge number of online platforms are developing,…