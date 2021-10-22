Rangers Boss Gerrard Raves About Aribo After Superb Display Vs Brondby

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has raved about Joe Aribo following the midfielder’s impressive display in the 2-0 win against Brondby on Thursday night.

Aribo put up a fine display against the Danish club proving his importance to the club once again.

The 25-year-old started in the middle of the park-alongside Steven Davis and John Lundstram. The midfield dominated, as did Rangers.



Read Also: Europa/Conference League: Balogun, Osimhen, Odey On Target

“I never said stand up and be counted, because he always gives you that – he’s a great kid,” Gerrard said. “He wants to learn, he wants to grow,”Gerrrad said in BT Sport after the game.

“What I’ve said to Joe, is you’re a better player when you play angry. You’re 6ft 3in, flex your muscles, you’re a big strong lad. Leave it on a few.

“When he does that, he’s a joy to watch. I thought his first 45 minutes was outstanding. If he can do that regularly, we’ll be lucky to keep him.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site…