‘Smart Lad’ Osimhen Always Willing To Learn

Napoli forward Dries Mertens has praised teammate Victor Osimhen because he ‘wants to listen and learn,’ Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen made a huge impact coming off the bench in Thursday night’s 3-0 win against Danish club Brondby.

The Nigeria international scored Napoli’s second goal and showed he can also play with Mertens.

The 22-year-old has now scored four goals in three appearances in the Europa League this season.

“Osimhen arrived last season and had a few difficulties settling, he also had injury problems, so I tried to help him. He’s a smart lad who wants to listen and learn. I give him all the love in the world!, Mertens told Sky Sport Italia.

Napoli have a 100 per cent record in Serie A so far this season, is this the best squad Mertens has played in at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona?

“We’ll see. Comparisons with the past are not helpful. I like to play as a centre-forward, but also…