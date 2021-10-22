‘Wilf Isn’t Too Far Away’- Rodgers Provides Positive Injury Update On Ndidi

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has provided positive injury news update on Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi sustained the injury in Leicester City’s 2-2 home draw against Burnley last month.

The Nigeria midfielder has missed the Foxes last four games across all competitions as a result of the setback.



“Wilf isn’t too far away, but we’re looking ahead to the next international break,” Rodgers told a press conference on Friday.

The 24-year-old has made six league appearances for the former Premier League champions this season.

Leicester City are up against Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.

