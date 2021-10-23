Akpoguma Injured In Hoffenheim’s Defeat To Bayern Munich

Nigeria defender Kevin Akpoguma went off injured as Hoffenheim suffered a 4-0 away defeat to champions Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Akpoguma , who started the game was replaced by Georginio Rutter in the 27th minute after picking up the injury.

The 26-year-old has made seven league appearances for his club tbis season with a goal to his name.

Read Also: Rangers’ Balogun Faces Late Fitness Test Ahead St Mirren Clash

The centre-back has been plagued by injuries recently and also spent time in isolation earlier in the campaign after testing positive to Covid-19.

He is now in a race to be fit for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Sergei Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman scored the goals for the home team in the game.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….