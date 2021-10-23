Balogun, Aribo Get Highest Ratings In Rangers’ win over Brondby

Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo got the highest ratings for their superb performances, which helped Rangers beat Brondby 2-0 and record a first win in Group A of the Europa League.

The ratings was carried out by SunSport and was for every Rangers player who featured.

Both Balogun and Aribo got eight out of 10 which was the highest in the ratings.

Balogun opened his goals account for Rangers after putting them ahead before being replaced with a suspected hamstring injury.

New Super Eagles invitee Calvin Bassey, who replaced Balogun got five in the ratings.

Commenting on Balogun’s performance, SunSport wrote:”Helped get Rangers off to the perfect start with a towering header. Made some vital interceptions and terrific bringing the ball out of defence. Limped off clutching his hamstring.”

On Aribo’s display:”Caused Brondby all sorts of problems with direct running and his terrific fleet of foot. Link up play, vision and use of…