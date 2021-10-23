Benzema To Know Fate November 28

Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema could face 10 months in prison and a 75,000 euro fine should the prosecution be successful in their case over the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape trial.

On Friday, the judge opted to delay sentencing to November, when Benzema will discover his fate.

Sentencing for the case will be confirmed on November 24, as the judge delayed his decision given that three court sessions had already been completed.

Real Madrid will face Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League on that same day in the fifth fixture of the Champions League group stage.

Benzema’s lawyers requested that he was acquitted, while also attacking Valbuena himself.

“Valbuena is a victim of his acts, given that it was he himself who filmed the sex tape with which they later tried to blackmail him,” the defence team argued.

“He isn’t filmed without knowing, he films himself in selfie mode. The young girl…