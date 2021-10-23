CAF Approves 4,000 Fans For Ghana Vs Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana’s request to admit fans for Sunday’s 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations first qualifier between the Black Queens of Ghana and the Super Falcons of Nigeria in Accra.

Four Thousand spectators will be allowed into the Accra Sports stadium for the crucial encounter.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) informed stakeholders that it will team up with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the match is played under the approved CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.

The GFA advise Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF.

The Black Queens are 2-0 down from the first leg which was in played inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos on Wednesday.

Two headed goals from Uchenna Kanu in the first half sealed the win for the nine-time WAFCON winners.

Sunday’s encounter…