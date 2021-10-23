CAFCC: Bayelsa United Crash Out After Heavy Defeat To CS Sfaxien

Bayelsa United have crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 4-0 defeat against Tunisian club CS Sfaxien in the second leg of their first round tie.

The Nigerian club lost 4-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 in Yenagoa last week Sunday.

The hosts scored all four goals in the first half.

Bayelsa United put up a good fight after the break and resisted all attempts by the home team to increase the tally.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Enyimba will host Diambars of Senegal in Aba on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant won the first leg in Dakar 1-0.

