Foden Nets Brace As Man City Hammer Brighton At Home

Manchester City delivered a masterclass display as the Citizens hammered Brighton 4-1 in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Foden struck twice after Ilkay Gundogan had put City ahead in the 13th minute to put the visitors in control of the game.

Brighton appeared shell-shocked at half-time but were much improved in the second half, eventually reducing the deficit through Alexis Mac Allister’s 81st penalty.

Brighton, who remain fourth, overturned a two-goal deficit in May, but there was never any realistic prospect of them recovering to claim anything from this game.

Riyad Mahrez wrapped things up for City in the fifth minute of added time when he was left unmarked 12 yards out.

The victory lift Man City to the second spot on 20 points.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…