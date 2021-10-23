Rangers’ Balogun Faces Late Fitness Test Ahead St Mirren Clash

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Leon Balogun has only a 50-50 chance of facing St Mirren on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun picked up an injury in Rangers’ Europa League clash against Danish club Brondby on Thursday.

“I think he’s just one that’s really stood up to be counted. I think his form’s been fantastic, Leon’s an international footballer with big experience, he’s played at a good level,” Gerrard said during his interaction with the media.

” He was a really important signing for us but obviously with the injury to Filipe [Helander], you always like to keep a level of consistency in your centre-back partnership, so he’s stood up really well.

“We’ll give Leon every chance for the weekend, he’s not ruled out just yet he’s still a doubt because he left the pitch.’

“The rest have come through fine and it’s also a big day for Ryan Jack…