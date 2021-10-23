Super Falcons Will Beat Ghana In Accra- Oshoala

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala insists the team will put up a better performance against the Black Queens of Ghana when both teams clash in the second leg of their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Randy Waldrum’s side defeated the Black Queens 2-0 in the first leg at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday with Uchenna Kanu scoring both goals.



“We know that the Black Queens are strong and determined when playing at home. Now, we have to up our game and play like we did not win this first leg,” Oshoala stated.

“We have to go all out and attack better than we did here. Qualification for the AWCON is non-negotiable,

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Ivorian officials to superintend Sunday’s clash in Accra between Nigeria and…