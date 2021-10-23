Waldrum Confident Of Falcons’ Victory Against Ghana In Accra

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum believes his side can still do better despite a 2-0 victory over archrivals Ghana in the first round, first leg of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Lagos.

A first half attacking masterpiece from Uchenna Kanu saw her net twice as Waldrum’s side bounced back from Aisha Buhari Cup misadventure to claim a first-leg lead over their west African rivals.

Buoyed by his ladies’ home win, the former Trinidad and Tobago coach hailed his team for showing great character but has moved quickly to point out that they will be focused on reaching the next round.

“We are extremely excited about the win. It’s important to get a win at home and keeping a clean sheet too was very important for us to go into the second leg,” said Waldrum.

“In the first half, we came out with a good attacking mentality. In the second half, we played a little more off the counter.

