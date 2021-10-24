2022 WAFCON Qualifiers: Super Falcons Qualify For Next Round Despite Loss To Ghana

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have advanced into the second round of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier despite losing to the Black Queens of Ghana.

Played inside the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Queens won 1-0 but crashed out on a 2-1 aggregate loss.

After a goalless first half Ghana broke the deadlock in the 48th minute through Princella Adubea.

Ghana’s hopes of drawing level suffered a setback after captain Portia Boakye was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

All efforts to get back into the game proved abortive as the Falcons held on to progress into the next round.

The result means Ghana will not be at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…