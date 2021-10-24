Dennis Rated Watford’s Second Best Player In Massive Win Over Everton

Emmanuel Dennis was rated Watford’s second best player in their 5-2 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The rating, which was for every Watford player who featured in the game at Goodison Park, was compiled by Sky Sports.

Dennis was one of the instrumental players in the huge comeback win for new manager Claudio Ranieri.

Also Read: Troost-Ekong, Dennis Relish Watford Massive Win At Everton

Despite coming on in the second half, the Nigerian scored one goal and provided two assists for hat-trick hero Joshua King.

And according to their ratings, the former Club Brugge striker got eight out of 10, while King got nine which was the highest.

Dennis’ Nigerian teammate William Troost-Ekong was awarded six for his performance.

Watford player ratings vs Everton:

Ben Foster (6), Jeremy Ngakia (6), William Troost-Ekong (6), Craig Cathcart (7), Adam Masina (7), Moussa Sissoko (7), Ozan Tufan (6), Juraj Kucka (7), Juan Hernandez (6), Ismailia Sarr (7), Joshua King (9)

Subs: Emmanuel…