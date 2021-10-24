El Clasico: Madrid Edge Barca To Maintain Dominance Over Rivals

Real Madrid continued their dominance over Barcelona after snatching a 2-1 win at the Nou Camp in Sunday’s El Clasico.

Madrid have now won their last four games against their bitter rivals.

Barca’s last win at the Nou Camp against Madrid was in 2018.

The win saw Madrid go top in the league table on 20 points same point as Sevilla but ahead on goals difference.

Madrid went 1-0 up through David Alaba in 32 minutes who found himself wide open on the left wing after a great pass from Rodrygo and fired a rocket into the corner.

Madrid added the second goal on 93 minutes off the counter, with Marco Asensio having a shot saved and Lucas Vázquez scoring on the rebound.

Barca got a consolation goal in the 97th minute through Sergio Aguero who slotted home a cross for his first goal for the club.

