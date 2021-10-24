Enyimba Thrash Diambars, Zoom Into Next Round

Enyimba progressed into play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 3-0 win against Senegalese club Diambars at the Enyimba International Stadium, Abs on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant won the contest 4-0 on aggregate having defeated Diambars 1-0 in the first leg last weekend .

Tosin Omoyele opened scoring for Enyimba in the opening minute.



The hosts wasted a number of goal scoring chances before Victor Mbaoma added the second a minute after the half hour mark.

Samuel Kalu completed the rout on dot of 90 minutes.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Bayelsa United were eliminated after a 4-1aggregate defeat to CD Sfaxien of Tunisia on Saturday.

