Man United Seek First Premier League Win Over Liverpool In Three Years

Two of England’s heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool will go head-to-head at Old Trafford today in what promises to be a tantalising contest.

The pressure continues to pile on the shoulders of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is said to retain the faith of the Red Devils board for the time being.

And for Solskjaer to convince the board that he is the man for the job, he must earn United’s first win against their bitter rivals in the Premier League in three years.

The last time Man United tasted victory over Liverpool was 10th of May 2018 when they ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was the hero for the Red Devils thanks to his brace while Liverpool’s goal came after Eric Bailly tucked the ball into his own net.

Since then, Man United have gone six straight games without a win, suffering three defeats and securing three draws.

With only one point from the last nine…