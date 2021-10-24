Moffi Shines; Kalu Unused Subbed As Lorient Share The Point With Bordeaux

Super Eagles striker,Terem Moffi played a key role in Lorient’s 1-1 draw against Bordeaux in Sunday’s Ligie 1 action at the Stade du Moustoir.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 9th appearance for Lorient, had the chance to score the opening goal in the 26th minutes but his effort was saved by Bordeaux goalkeeper, Benoit Costil.

The visitors took the lead in the 46th minutes thanks to Alberth Elis’s low drive shot to silence the home crowd.

The host leveled parity in the 76th minute through Julien Laporte’s fine goal to the delight of the technical crew and home supporters.

However, Moffi was substituted in the 85th minutes by Sambou Soumano as Lorient went in search of the winning goal. All efforts to score the winning goal; proved abortive as 10-man Bordeaux defended with their lives.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Samuel Kalu failed to taste any action as he was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes. Before now, Kalu has made 8 appearance, scoring one goal.

Complete Sports