Musa Subbed On As Karagumruk Draw At Home, Extend Unbeaten Run

Ahmed Musa featured for Fatih Karagumruk in their 1-1 home draw against Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Musa was introduced in the 64th minute in place of Yann Karamoh for his ninth appearance for the club.

Karagumruk have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, recording three wins and one draw.

Also Read: Man United Seek First Premier League Win Over Liverpool In Three Years

Ayoub El Kaabi opened scoring for Hatayspor in the 30th minute before Aleksandar Pesic equalised for Karagumruk on 38 minutes.

With the draw, Karagumruk move up to fourth position on 18 points and are six points behind leaders Trabzonspor, in the league table.

Since joining Karagumruk from Saudi Arabia club Al Naasr, Musa has scored just one goal.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…