Onyeka Ambushes Iheanacho, Lookman In Brentford Vs Leicester City

Super Eagles duo of Frank Onyeka and Kelechi Iheanacho will come at loggerheads as Brentford host Leicester City in today’s Premier League clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Onyeka, who has been inspiring the Bees’ charge in the league this ongoing season with his hard-tackling display in the midfield, will be making his eighth appearance against the Foxes.

Despite still searching for his first goal this season, the Nigerian international will be hoping to marshal the team’s midfield and help them to pick the maximum point.

The newly-promoted Bees currently sits tenth in the Premier League table, much closer to top-four than to the relegation zone, which was predicted by many before the season started. Thomas Frank’s side has shown a fearless attitude despite having played against Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea. The Bees are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the English top-flight.

On the other hand, Kelechi Iheanacho will be determine to make a huge impression…