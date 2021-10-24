Osimhen, Awoniyi Will Be Key For Rohr In 2022 WCQ, AFCON -Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes the duo of Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi will play a key role in Gernot Rohr’s success for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen has been in a fantastic form scoring goals frequently for Napoli in the Serie A while Awonoyi has been banging the goals for Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

Recall that Osimhen came off the bench to score his ninth goal of the season when he helped Napoli beat Legia Warsaw 3-0 in their Europa League clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Awoniyi also netted a goal in Berlin 3-1 loss to Feyenoord in the Europa league.

Reacting to their impressing goal scoring form in Europe, the former Wolfsburg striker told Completesports.com in an interview that the two players have the goal scoring skills to help Rohr succeed in the World Cup qualifiers and AFCON proper.

“If performance is anything to go by,…