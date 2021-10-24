Salah Equals Brazil Legend Ronaldo’s Old Trafford Feat As

Mohamed Salah’s quickfire hat-trick, which followed early strikes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, saw Liverpool hammer bitter rivals Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Salah is now the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Brazil legend Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid in April 2003 in the Champions League.

The win marks just the second time Liverpool have scored five at Old Trafford, following a 5-2 success way back in 1936, and moves Jürgen Klopp’s unbeaten side up to second in the table.

Liverpool took the lead off a sweeping move from back to front that began with Alisson and was concluded by Naby Keita who latched on to Salah’s pass after breaking forward from midfield and side-footed a low finish beyond David de Gea.

The Reds double their advantage with 13 minutes on the clock as Keita’s proactivity forced another turnover deep in United territory, with the midfielder duly slipping in Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose…