Simy Fires Blank; Joel Obi Subbed On As Empoli Edge Salernitana

Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo failed to save his team from defeat as Empoli picked up a precious three points with a 4-2 win over Salernitana in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who had just a few chances to threatened the away team, was later substituted in the 67th minute by Milan Djuric.

He has made eight appearances and scored one goal for Salernitana in the Serie A this ongoing season.

His fellow compatriot, Joel Obi came on as a substitute in the 46th minute for Wajdi Kechrida. He could not change the complexion of the game as the visitor ran away with the maximum point.

The defeat put Salernitana 20th on the league table on four points while Empoli sit 10th on 12th points.

