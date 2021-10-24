Super Sub Dennis Suspended For Watford Vs Southampton Clash

Emmanuel Dennis will miss Watford’s Premier League clash against Southampton next weekend through suspension, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis was booked in Watford’s 5-2 away win against Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

The yellow card was his fifth of the campaign and the winger will now serve a one-match suspension.

The Nigeria international replaced Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr in the 70th minute of the game.

The 23-year-old provided two assists and also scored once in the encounter.

He has scored three goals in nine league appearances for the Hornets this season.

