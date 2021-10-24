Troost-Ekong, Dennis Relish Watford Massive Win At Everton

William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis relished Watford’s huge comeback win against Everton, in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Dennis played a key role as he scored and provided two assists, as Watford hammered the Toffees 5-2 to earn new manager Claudio Ranieri is first win.

Troost-Ekong also put in an impressive in defense to help the Hornets claim a first ever win at Everton.
And reacting to the win, Troost-Ekong congratulated teammate Joshua King for his hat-trick and also thanked the traveling fans.

“Massive 3 points! Congrats @iamjoshuaking on hat-trick. Our traveling fans were incredible. Even got a free drink from the home fans during the celebrations! Cheers!” he wrote on his Instagram page.

While Dennis wrote on Twitter:“”What a performance from the boys +3 point.”

Everton are now eighth having lost two straight defeats, while Watford are up to 14th after just their third win of the season.

Source: Complete Sports

