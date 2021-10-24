Why I’ll Prefer Osimhen Over Mbappe

Erstwhile Inter Milan and Roma Sporting Director Walter Sabatini says he will prefer to have Victor Osimhen over Kylian Mbappe.

Osimhen has been in red hot form for Napoli in his second season with the Serie A leaders netting nine goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

In his debut season, he scored 10 goals in 30 outings in the Italian top-flight but has already bagged five goals after seven games.

Speaking with Corriere dello Sport, Sabatini , who also held the position of Sporting Director at Roma and Bologna, listed some qualities which Osimhen possesses that will make him pick him ahead of the French 2018 World Cup winner.

“Osimhen, Mbappe? I choose the first. He (Osimhen) does everything, scores in every way, he is unstoppable.

“He rushes on impossible balls and he makes them his. Today, between Mbappe and Osimhen I’ll take Osimhen.”

The Super Eagles star striker could add to his tally for the season and help Napoli maintain top spot when they visit Roma on…