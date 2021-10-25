Barca Must Be Fearless, Organised To Overcome Real Madrid -Koeman

Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman has urged his players to be fearless and organised in their approach ahead of today’s El Clasico clash against bitter rival, Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Recall that Barca have struggled for form since the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain this summer.

After Messi’s departure, Barcelona has never been the same again on the field, but Ronald Koeman has exuded confidence in his players by saying that they can end up on the winning side on Sunday.

“We have to play without fear. We have to show that we can win and that we will be motivated to win from the start”, said Ronald Koeman during the pre-match press conference.

Read Also: Hazard, Kroos Available For Selection Ahead El Clasico -Ancelotti

We’ll try to play to our best. I don’t think there’s a favourite for this game.

“Possession is important for us, while they play well on counter attacks. We’ll have to be well organised when we have the ball and when we lose it, to control…