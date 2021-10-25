Bayern Munich Plan €100m Bid For Osimhen

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are planning to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next summer, reports Completesports.com.

Bayern Munich according to AS will offer Napoli €100m in order to bring to the Nigeria international to Germany.

The former European champions according to the publication are aware of Real Madrid’s interest in the 22-year-old and determined to make a tempting to Napoli.

Real Madrid’s rival Barcelona are also rumoured to be interested in the talented forward.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

The player linked up with Napoli from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer following an impressive debut campaign with the club.

The former Lille forward has four years left on his contract.

