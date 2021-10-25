Don’t Force Ighalo Into Super Eagles Now -Aighomogbe Warns NFF

Former Nigerian midfielder, Andrew Aikhomogbe has kicked against the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to recall former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo back into the team.

He made this known on the backdrop of call by NFF President, Amaju Pinnick to consider extending invitation to the former Watford striker, who is enjoying a good goal scoring time at his current club, Al Shabab in Saudi Arabian League.

Recall that Ighalo hanged his boots after helping the team win a bronze in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the Third-Place match.

Reacting to this development, Aikhomogbe in a chat with Completesports.com from his base in Cairo, Egypt, said that the NFF should allow the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr concentrate on the array of strikers on his disposal at this point.

He noted that the likes of Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi are good enough to shoulder the team’s goal…