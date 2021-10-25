Hazard, Kroos Available For Selection Ahead El Clasico -Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the duo of Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos will be available for selection ahead of today’s El Clasico against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

He made this known in an interview with TribalFootball, where he said that he needed all his players for the big clash.

He said, “Hazard is fine. He has trained with the team, everything’s okay, just like Carvajal. Then, we know it’s difficult to throw a player coming back from injury straight into the action. The key thing is to have him available and he could be useful at any point”.

Read Also: Russian League: Ejuke Named Man Of The Match In CSKA’s Home Win

“The physical side of things is on the up because we’ve got important players back in Kroos, Marcelo and Mendy, who have been out for a long time. Something we need to improve on, is that I’d like to pressure higher up and we have to work on that.

“I like what I’m seeing in an attacking sense, there’s creativity from the players….