‘How Delta Will Host The Best Games” –Okowa

The Chairman of Delta state Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa has given the assurance that all the facilities and others required for the 2022 National Sports Festival in Asaba will be ready between July and August 2022, remaining upbeat that his State will host the best ever Games, Completesports.com reports.

Okowa who gave the assurance during an interview with Completesports.com in Abuja, stated that all the paperwork have almost been done, adding that all the facilities will be ready latest August 2022

“We are planning to host the best ever National Sports Festival in Asaba next year,” Okowa began. “And hopefully, we shall host and retain our title as the best in sports in the country. We have almost all the facilities and requirements in place and the few we are to build will definitely be ready between July and August next year.

“Getting everything in place, at least four months before the game in December 2022, is our target. The festival will hold in Asaba and a…