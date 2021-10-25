‘I Dreamt Of Playing These Kind Of Games’- Troost-Ekong Hails Watford Massive Win At Everton

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong is still reeling with excitement following the Hornets exciting 5-2 win against Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Despite conceding early in the game, Claudio Ranieri’s side were able to dig deep and come back from behind on two occasions to win the match, with Joshua King scoring a hat-trick.

Troost-Ekong sang the praises of his teammates for the way they approached the game from a losing position and felt each player made a contribution.



Read Also: Turkish Super Lig: Musa Subbed On As Karagumruk Draw At Home, Extend Unbeaten Run

“All of us are really happy with the result, and after the week we had last week we needed that,” the centre-back told the club’s official website.

“I’m really delighted with the boys, the character. It’s not easy to come back from behind twice and win the game convincingly.

“You never want to concede in the first 10 minutes, I think that was probably their first attack. They got lucky, it…