Iheanacho, Onyeka In Action As Leicester Pip Brentford Away

Kelechi Iheanacho and Frank Onyeka featured but it was the former who emerged victors as Leicester beat Brentford 2-1 away in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

While Iheanacho saw action for 90 minutes Onyeka was replaced on 76 minutes.

Leicester have now won back-to-back league games while Brentford have lost second game in a row.

Youri Tielemans opened scoring for Leicester on 14 minutes after running on to a loose ball and powered it in from distance.

Brentford drew level on the hour mark through Zanka who flicked on Mathias Jensen’s corner into the far corner.

And in the 74 minute James Maddison scored what proved to be the winner after passing into an empty net off Patson Daka’s pass.

The win took Leicester above Arsenal to ninth place on 14 points and Brentford are 12th on 12 points.

And at the London stadium, West Ham United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 thanks to Michail…