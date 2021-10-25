I’ve Been Relishing Pounded Yam And Egusi Soup Since Coming To Nigeria- Yewande Balogun

US-based Super Falcons goal stopper, Yewande Balogun has opened up on her beautiful experience since deciding to pitch her tent with Nigeria.

Balogun, who plays for California Storm Goalkeeper in the American Women’s Premier Soccer League (USA’s women’s second division football league) during a chat with compatriot, Desire Oparanozie, from a video posted on the Insatgram page of the Super Falcons, said she has had a great experience since her first camping with her teammates in Nigeria.

According to her, aside the excitement of representing her fatherland, she has enjoyed the pleasure of savouring Nigerian cuisines.

“My first camping with the Super Falcons in Nigeria has been great. It is good been in Nigeria and been able to represent the Super Falcons. So I am excited about it. Since arriving Nigeria, I have been eating swallow. My favourite has been pounded yam and egusi soup,” Balogun said.

