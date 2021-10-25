Koeman Suffers Attack From Angry Barca Fans

Barcelona have hit out at the “violent and disdainful acts” that head coach Ronald Koeman was subjected to as he attempted to leave Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon after El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Koeman became the first Barcelona manager in 81 years to lose his first three El Clasicos, following Madrid’s 2-1 win.

After the game, the Dutchman’s car was attacked as he tried to leave the stadium, with a number of supporters showing their frustration by surrounding his vehicle

Barcelona have condemned the incident and insisted that they “will take security and disciplinary measures” to ensure that the situation is not repeated in the future.

“FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou. The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again,” read the statement posted on social media.

Barcelona who have now lost three of their last five…