Pinnick Talks Up Hangout With Ndidi, Iheanacho, Etebo In Leicester

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has hinted that Odion Ighalo could return to the Super Eagles.

Pinnick made this known in a long post on his official Instagram page.

Ighalo retired from the Eagles after helping the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he emerged top scorer with five goals.

The 32-year-old has been in impressive form for Saudi Arabian top-flight side, netting eight goals in nine league games so far this season.



Pinnick discuss the hangout he and his family had at Wilfred Ndidi’s home in Leicester with Kelechi Iheanacho later joining them.

He also revealed that he paid a visit to the Injured Oghenekaro Etebo and Ademola Lookman’s readiness to play for Nigeria.

“l spent quality time with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester over the weekend. I went with my wife and 3 of my kids who are on half term break. Our visit was a mere family…