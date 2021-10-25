Rangers Defender Balogun Should Be Rewarded With A New Contract- Carmody

Rangers Review columnist Garry Carmody believes Leon Balogun deserves to be rewarded with a new contract following his impressive displays for the club this season, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun, who linked up with the Gers on July 24, 2020 has been one of the top performers for the Scottish Premiership champions since his arrival at the club.

The 33-year-old’s contract will expire next summer but Carmody wants the centre-back to remain at the club beyond this season

“Central defence is one area that may come under particular scrutiny next summer. Will Goldson sign a new contract or look to move down south? Will Balogun sign a new contract? Will Katic return from loan? Will Simpson turn around his Rangers career or will the club look to move him on? If it’s true that you build from the back, that’s a concerning number of unknowns to have on the horizon,”writes Carmody.

“Steven Gerrard’s men…