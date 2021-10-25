Rangers Want Balogun, Aribo, Bassey To Report Late For AFCON

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers will look to delay the release of Nigerian trio Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun, Aribo and Bassey are expected to be called up by the three-time African champions for the competition which kicks off on January 9, 2022.

FIFA rules state that players should be released from their clubs on December 27 which would potentially rule out the trio from the Old Firm derby against Celtic on January 2.

According to MailSport, Rangers are confident of successfully negotiating with the Nigerian FA and German boss Gernot Rohr for the players to report for duty after the Celtic clash.

Manager Steven Gerrard and sporting director Ross Wilson have an excellent working relationship with Rohr and the Nigerian FA which could help their demand.

Nigeria’s opening game is against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in Garoua on Janury 11.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…