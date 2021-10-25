Ranieri Hails Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Teammates After Win Vs Everton

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has heaped plaudits on Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong and their teammates following Saturday’s 5-2 away win at Everton.

Dennis scored once and recorded two assists, while Troost-Ekong put up a fine display at the back.

Ranieri overrsaw his first full week of training with the squad ahead of the match at Goodison Park and received the fruits of his labour in the victory, with King scoring a hat-trick, and Juraj Kucka and Emmanuel Dennis netting second-half goals.

Despite scoring five away from home Ranieri wants to look at the goals conceded with his team next week, as they look to continue their improvement.

“We conceded an early goal but for us it was important to react,” said Ranieri. “Everytime I speak with my players our mood must be to never give up.

“It was important, the character, the strength to react. Suddenly, in nine minutes we scored…