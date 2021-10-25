Why I’m Upset With Hudson-Odoi -Tuchel

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel has urged Callum Hudson-Odoi to raise the standard of his game if he must keep his place in the starting line-up.

Despite scoring a goal in Chelsea’s 7-0 win over Norwich at the weekend, Tuchel challenged Hudson-Odoi that for him to prove a point, he would need consistency for 250 games.

Hudson-Odoi had failed to press the Norwich defence immediately after the game kicked—off, which earned him a rebuke from Tuchel.

“Let’s be honest, there’s no reason we should start in the second minute with pressing if we can do it in the first minute,” the Chelsea boss said.

“When we put on the shirt, we want to do what we do at the very best level and from the start.

“I am very happy with the performance, very happy with the intensity, very happy with the effort we put into the game.”

