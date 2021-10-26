2022 WAFCON Qualifier: Super Falcons To Face Cote d’l voire In Second Round

African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria will face West African rivals Cote d’l voire In the second round of the qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Ivorians defeated Niger Republic 11-0 in the second leg of their first round contest in Abidjan on Monday.

The Elephant Ladies won the contest 20-0 on aggregate.

The Super Falcons secured a place in the next round following a 2-1 aggregate win against Black Queens of Ghana.

Randy Waldrum’s side won the first leg 2-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, but lost the reverse fixture 1-0 in Accra.

It would be recalled that the Ivorians eliminated Nigeria from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

The second round qualifiers will hold in February, 2022.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved.