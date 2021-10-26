Arsenal, Chelsea Progress Into Q/finals After Wins Over Leeds

Arsenal advanced into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after defeating Leeds United 2-0 at the Emirates stadium on Tuesday night.

Second half goals from Callum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah sealed the Gunners’ passage into the next round.

Chambers who came on for the injured Ben White in the 55th minute scored seconds later with a header from a corner.

And in the 69th minute Nketiah grabbed the second goal following a poor back pass by Leeds’ Liam Cooper.

He tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper, but it looped high into the air and Nketiah was able to steal in to score.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea overcame Southampton 4-3 on penalties, after 90 minutes of football ended 1-1 to book their place into the last eight.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead on the stroke of half-time before Che Adams drew Southampton level on 47 minutes, forcing the game into penalties.

And in another Carabao Cup tie on…