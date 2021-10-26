CAF Increases Squad List Per Team From 23 to 28 Players

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the number of players for each country ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations from 23 players to 28.

The move is to allow participating countries to have a larger squad to cater for event should there be an issue of players testing positive for Covid-19 during the tournament.

This means Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr now have additional five players to solidify his team.

This will also give room for more players to get a chance to represent the country at the biennial tournament.

The decision was contained in a letter signed by Samson Adamu, Director of Competitions at the continent’s football governing body and sent to Member Associations on Sunday, October 24, 2021.



Read Also: CAFCC Play-off: Enyimba, Rivers United Know Opponents

The letter reads in part:

“In the occasion of the upcoming final tournament of the TOTALENERGIES Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2021, we would like to provide you with the following…