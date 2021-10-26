CSKA:’How Many Opponents Does It Take To Stop Ejuke?’

Russian Premier League giants CSKA Moscow’s exciting forward Chidera Ejuke no doubt is one of the most talented player to come out of Nigeria, and his name is reverberating in his country and Russia for the good reasons, Completesports.com reports.

Due to his skill and tricks, Ejuke is often compared to legendary Super Eagles star midfielder Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

The 23-year-old is known for his solo runs during games, taking on opponents and mesmerizing them with his footwork thereby leaving them on his trail. This was evident during the Super Eagles’ 2022 World Cup qualifier away to Central African Republic in Cameroon earlier this month.

So far this season, Ejuke has netted four goals, had two assists in 12 league games for CSKA and has won back-to-back Player of the Month awards in the current campaign. Also, he is gradually becoming a regular for the Super Eagles, after appearing in their last three games in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

No wonder CSKA are celebrating…