Hoeneb Hoffenheim Coach Reveals Nature Of Akpoguma’s Injury

Hoffenheim head coach Sebastian Hoeneb has revealed the nature of the injury suffered by Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma.

The German-born Nigeria star went off injured in the 27 minute during last weekend’s game at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants doubled their lead just three minutes after Akpoguma’s exit and went on to score two more goals to end the encounter 4-0.

Also Read: Manchester United Star Allegedly Confronts Solskjaer

And speaking in Monday’s presser ahead of today’s DFB Cup second round clash with Holstein Kiel, Hoeneb revealed that Akpoguma suffered a face injury.

However, he did not disclose how long the Nigerian will be out.

“Ermin Bičakčić, Pavel Kadeřábek, Marco John and Christoph Baumgartner are still not available. Kevin Akpoguma has suffered a bruise on his face and is questionable. ”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All…